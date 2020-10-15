UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Expected In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it says that partly cloudy weather was expected in Upper Chitral, Upper Dir and Upper Swat districts.

During the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 37�C was recorded inD I Khan.

