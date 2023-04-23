Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country: Met Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts on Monday.

The Met Office further forecast that gusty and dust-raising winds were likely in plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab during afternoons.

The current weather situation was mainly due to a continental air prevailing over most parts of the country.

On Sunday, mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country. While Light rain occurred in Dera Ghazi Khan and Islamabad. However, the rainfall(mm) was recorded in Punjab's D G Khan and Islamabad Airport 01.

However, the Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (°C) were in Lasbella, Mithi, Chhor, Turbat 41, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi 40.