Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

According to National Forecasting Center, Islamabad, light rain-thunderstorm/drizzle and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Sindh during evening/night.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalam, Skardu 0°C, Astore and Gupis 01°C.

According to synoptic situation continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.