UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of The Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

According to National Forecasting Center, Islamabad, light rain-thunderstorm/drizzle and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Sindh during evening/night.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalam, Skardu 0°C, Astore and Gupis 01°C.

According to synoptic situation continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Storm Skardu

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

33 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

47 minutes ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

48 minutes ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

1 hour ago

Dubaiâ€™s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-pow ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.