Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

According to National Forecasting Center, Islamabad, light rain-thunderstorm/drizzle and dust storm is expected at coastal areas of Sindh during evening/night.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalam, Skardu 0C, Astore and Gupis 01C.

According to synoptic situation continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.