ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the last 24 hours.

According to Met office report here on Sunday, Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the evening /night during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Today's Minimum Temperature's recorded was Ziarat 00, Leh, Skardu 1 Centigrade, Kalat 02 and Kalam 3 Centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.