Mainly dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts. However, foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during past 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 31, Drosh 27, Dir (Upper 25, Lower 17), Chitral 21, Mir Khani 19, Saidu Sharif 14, Malm Jabah 13, Takht Bai 12, Kakol, Balakot, Kalam 04, Peshawar (Airport 03, City 02), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 17, City 16), Garhi Dupta 06, Rawlakot 05, Punjab: Murree 11, Islamabad (Zero Point 07, Golda 01), Chaklala 04, Bahawalnagar 03, Sialkot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 06, Astore 04, Skardu 03 and Bagrot 02.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Kalam -03°C, Kalat -02°C and BagrAccording to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.