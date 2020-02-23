Mainly dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center here, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, and cold in upper parts during last 24 hours.

Today 's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu -07 C, Astore, Kalam -05°C, Gupis -04°C, Parachinar -03°C, Hunza -02°C and Bagrote -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.