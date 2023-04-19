Mainly dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather with gusty winds in most parts of the province while partly cloudy conditions in northern parts during the next 24 hours.

However light rain may occur at isolated places in districts Barkhan and Sherani district.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0-degree centigrade and 4.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

While rain was recorded in Barkhan, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Loralai, Nokkundi, Zirart and Usta Muhammad.