Mainly Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:20 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts on Sunday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, the met office on Saturday said.

During the past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures (°C) were on this day were; Skardu -07°C, Astore, Kalam -05°C, Gupis -04°C, Parachinar , Hunza -02°C and Bagrote -01°C.

