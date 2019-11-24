Mainly dry weather forecast, isolated light rain at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts on Monday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, isolated light rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall is expected in districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Malakand division. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning time.

During past 24 hours, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts. However, isolated light rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall occurred in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Foggy conditions was also remained in plain areas of Punjab during morning time.

Today's lowest temperatures were remaied at Kalam -3,Bagrote,Gupis -1 and Skardu 0°C.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country.