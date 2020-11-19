UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Partly Cloudy With Rain In KP, Potohar, Kashmir, GB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast, partly cloudy with rain in KP, Potohar, Kashmir, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy with rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in Rainfall(mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 09, Upper 03), Kakul 09, Pattan, Kalam 06, Balakot 04, Malam Jabba 02, Chirat 01, Kashmir: Muzafarabad (City, AP 07), Garhi Dupatta 07, Rawalakot 02 and Punjab: Murree 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -09°C, Astore-04, Kalam, Skardu, Malam Jabba -03°C, Dir -02°C and Chitral -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Chitral Dir Skardu Rawalakot Balakot Garhi Dupatta All

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

3 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates â€˜Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

14 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

20 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan an ..

20 minutes ago

The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part ..

26 minutes ago

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 8t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.