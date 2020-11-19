Mainly dry weather forecast, partly cloudy with rain in KP, Potohar, Kashmir, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy with rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in Rainfall(mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 09, Upper 03), Kakul 09, Pattan, Kalam 06, Balakot 04, Malam Jabba 02, Chirat 01, Kashmir: Muzafarabad (City, AP 07), Garhi Dupatta 07, Rawalakot 02 and Punjab: Murree 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -09°C, Astore-04, Kalam, Skardu, Malam Jabba -03°C, Dir -02°C and Chitral -01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.