Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Rain In Northern Balochistan, Upper KP, Kashmir, G-B

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain in Northern Balochistan, Upper KP, Kashmir, G-B

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday, however rain is expected in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during night.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (°C) were recorded at Skardu -18°C, Astore -12°C, Gupis -11°C, Kalam -10°C, Bagrote -09°C, Parachinar -07°C, Hunza, -06°C and Gilgit -05°C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday evening/ night.

