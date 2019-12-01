UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Forecast, Very Cold In Northern Areas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Mainly dry weather forecast, very cold in northern areas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas on Monday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Today's lowest Minimum temperatures were recorded at Astore -08, Kalam -07°C, Gupis -05, Bagrot, Skardu -04°C, Hunza, Gilgit, Kalat -03, Dir, Parachinar and Quetta -02°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing most parts of the country.

