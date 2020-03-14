UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain -thunderstorm expected in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas, a Met office reported.

A westerly wave was affecting Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas and was likely to move further eastwards in next 24 hours.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country,however, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm):Punjab: Faisalabad 11, Okara 04, Sahiwal, Toba Tekh Singh, Norowal 03, Jhang, Joharabad 02, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sialkot City 01 minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Kalam, Kalat -03°C, Parachinar , Malamjabba and Astore -01°C.

