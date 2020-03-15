UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country however, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Norowal and Okara during this time span.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab:Norowal 05mm and Okara 01mm.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday was Kalam-03°C Kalat, Parachinar and Malamjabba -01°C.

