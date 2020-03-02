UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours 02 March 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours 02 March 2020

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in upper areas however, rain expected at few places in north Balochistan,a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, however rain occurred at few places in Kashmir and Kakul.

Rain(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 01, Kashmir: Tandali 01. Minimum temperatures were recorded in(C): Kalam -03C, Astore -02C, Gupis 00C, Skardu, Bagrote, Rawlakot and Kalat 01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to approach northwest Balochistan on Tuesday and likely to affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday morning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

Sindh govt urged to restore Agriculture Produce Ac ..

18 minutes ago

3-day Seerat Conference at Government College Wome ..

18 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah, Palestinian ambassador discuss matters ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister reviews uplift schemes

18 minutes ago

Secy interior asked to probe record of missing arm ..

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong's value of retail sales falls 21.4 pct i ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.