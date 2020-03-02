Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during next 24 hours 02 March 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While cold in upper areas however, rain expected at few places in north Balochistan,a MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, however rain occurred at few places in Kashmir and Kakul.

Rain(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 01, Kashmir: Tandali 01. Minimum temperatures were recorded in(C): Kalam -03C, Astore -02C, Gupis 00C, Skardu, Bagrote, Rawlakot and Kalat 01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to approach northwest Balochistan on Tuesday and likely to affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday morning.