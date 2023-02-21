Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While cold weather will prevail in the northern areas of the country. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Murree. Dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Rawalakot 06mm, Garhidupatta 02, Muzaffarabad (Airport) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan Astore 05, Skardu, Bagrote 01, Punjab: Murree 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -07C, Leh -06, Gupis, Malamjabba -02 and Skardu -01C.