Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

However, light rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 36 hours.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pothohar region.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 20mm, Balakot 06, Dir (Upper) 05, Chitral, Drosh 04, Bacha Khan (Airport) 02, Peshawar 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 15, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 04), Rawalakot, Kotli 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 07, Chillas 04, Bunji 02, Gupis 01, Punjab: Chakwal, Murree 03 and Chaklala 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Jacobabad 39, Khairpur, Mohenjodaro, Sakrand and Padidan 38C.