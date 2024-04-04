Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.
However, light rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
According to the synoptic situation, a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 36 hours.
Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pothohar region.
The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 20mm, Balakot 06, Dir (Upper) 05, Chitral, Drosh 04, Bacha Khan (Airport) 02, Peshawar 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 15, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 04), Rawalakot, Kotli 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 07, Chillas 04, Bunji 02, Gupis 01, Punjab: Chakwal, Murree 03 and Chaklala 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Jacobabad 39, Khairpur, Mohenjodaro, Sakrand and Padidan 38C.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto4 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled5 minutes ago
-
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran12 minutes ago
-
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises12 minutes ago
-
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis12 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water32 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM23 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani23 minutes ago
-
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics23 minutes ago
-
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed23 minutes ago