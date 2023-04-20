UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Thursday predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of Balochistan while gusty winds in central & southeastern parts and partly cloudy in southwestern areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

"However, there is a chance of light rain and drizzle at isolated places in districts Kech including its suburbs." According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0-degrees centigrade and 2.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

While rain was received in Loralai.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Loralai Ziarat

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

4 minutes ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

8 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

16 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.