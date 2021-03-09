UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts:PMD

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while mainly dry weather to continue in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country tonight, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However light rain-thunderstorm occurred in Pothohar region and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Islamabad(A/P 02mm), Murree, Mangla, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 01mm.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained Leh -04 °C, Kalam -02 °C, Skardu, Gupis -01 °C, Astore 00 °C.

More Stories From Pakistan

