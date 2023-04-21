UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The meteorological department on Friday predicted mainly dry weather for most districts of the province with isolated rain and wind in hilly areas.

The isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm was likely to prevail over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Sunny weather was expected in most parts of the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region during the next 24 hours.

National Agromet Centre had also advised farmers to complete harvesting of wheat crops timely and plan activities for new crops keeping in view of weather conditions.

