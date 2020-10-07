Mainly dry weather likely to persists :PMD

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Hot weather was expected in plain areas during the day,Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Turbat , Nur Pur Thal 41°C, Sukkur and Bahawalpur 40°C during last 24 hours.