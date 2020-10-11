Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while hot in plain areas during day time.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, during past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 05, Drosh 04 and Kalam 01.

Highest maximum temperatures recorded in (°C): Sh. Benazirabad 43°C, Lasbella 41°C Chhor, Sakrand, Hyderabad and Mithi 40 °C. According to Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.