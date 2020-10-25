Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern areas during day time in next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, during past 24 hour, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani, Lower Dir 03, Chitral, Drosh 01. Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -05°C, Kalat -03, Skardu 01°C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts in next 24 hours.