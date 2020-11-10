UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Prevail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, however partly cloudy weather was expected in Northern areas, Kashmir, Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Smog is expected in few plain areas of Punjab and in coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold weather in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan.

Minimum temperature remained as Leh -10°C, Skardu -04°C, Kalat -02°C, Gilgit and Astore 01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present along Northwestern parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

1 minute ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

43 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

46 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

46 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.