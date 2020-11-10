Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, however partly cloudy weather was expected in Northern areas, Kashmir, Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Smog is expected in few plain areas of Punjab and in coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold weather in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan.

Minimum temperature remained as Leh -10°C, Skardu -04°C, Kalat -02°C, Gilgit and Astore 01°C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present along Northwestern parts of the country.