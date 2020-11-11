UrduPoint.com
Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Prevail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, however, partly cloudy weather condition is expected in northern areas, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), smog/fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab, while fog is expected in coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

During past 24 hour, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan.

The lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Skardu -06°C, Gupis, Kalat -02°C, Leh -01°C were recorded.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present along northwestern parts of the country.

