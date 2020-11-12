UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Likely To Prevail

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country in day time, however, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts .

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hill) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Northern Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night.

Smog/Fog is expected in few plain areas of Punjab, while fog is expected in coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

During past 24 hour, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan. Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -04°C, Skardu -02°C, Gupis -01°C, Kalam and Kalat 00°C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect Western/Upper parts of the country from Friday night.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Kalat Skardu From

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

1 hour ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.