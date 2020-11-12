Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country in day time, however, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper parts .

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hill) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Northern Balochistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night.

Smog/Fog is expected in few plain areas of Punjab, while fog is expected in coastal areas of Makran during morning and night hours.

During past 24 hour, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan. Today's lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Leh -04°C, Skardu -02°C, Gupis -01°C, Kalam and Kalat 00°C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect Western/Upper parts of the country from Friday night.