Mainly dry weather to prevail in most KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said the weather would remain cold in hilly areas, however, partly cloudy with isolated rain is expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla and Mansehra districts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mainly dry in most districts of the province while cold weather prevailed in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 30/13, Peshawar A/P 30/13, Chitral 24/06, Timergara 29/11, Dir 25/04, Kalam 21/01, Drosh 27/09, Saidu Sharif 27/07, Pattan 31/12, Malam Jaba 15/08, Takht Bhai 30/12, Kakul 30/12, Balakot 26/08, Parachinar 28/09, Bannu 32/13, Cherat 24/12, D.I. Khan 34/17, Risalpur 30/13 and Kohat 30/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 01°C in Kalam.