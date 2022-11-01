Mainly dry weather to prevail in most of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir and Swat districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas. Scattered rain-thunderstorms occurred in Khyber, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Buner, Kohistan, Chitral, Peshawar and Kohat districts.

Rain recorded in different areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was as Tirah-Khyber 22mm, Dir Lower 15mm, Dir Upper 3mm, Saidu Sharif 11mm, Kalam 07mm, Pattan 05mm, Buner 03mm and Malam Jabba 02mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 27/17, Chitral 19/07, Timergara 28/11, Dir 19/05, Mirkhani 24/06, Kalam 13/01, Drosh 21/10, Saidu Sharif 25/07, Pattan 22/14, Malam Jabba 13/06, Takht Bhai 28/15, Kakul 24/10, Balakot 24/12, Parachinar 25/08, Bannu 30/15, Cherat 23/11 and D.I. Khan 32/18.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 01°C in Kalam.