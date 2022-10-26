UrduPoint.com

Mainly Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP

Published October 26, 2022

Mainly dry weather to prevail in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the province and cold weather in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather with isolated rains is expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla and Mansehra districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province, while cold weather prevailed in the hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures (in °C) recorded during the last 24 hours at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were: Peshawar 31/13, Chitral 26/06, Timergara 29/11, Dir 26/04, Mirkhani 27/08, Kalam 22/01, Drosh 26/09, Saidu Sharif 27/06, Pattan 32/12, Malam Jabba 14/08, Takht Bhai 31/13, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 27/09, Parachinar 23/05, Bannu 33/13, Cherat 24/11, D.I. Khan 34/18, Risalpur 30/13 and Kohat 31/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 01°C in Kalam.

