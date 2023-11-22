Open Menu

Mainly Dry Weather With Isolated Light Rain, Snowfall In Northern KP Likely

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly dry and partly cloudy weather over most districts of the province, while cold in the hilly areas.

It said Isolated light rain/snowfall is expected over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir and Khyber districts.

Foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The centre advised travellers on motorways and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 25/09, Chitral 23/02, Timergara 24/05, Dir 25/01, Mirkhani 25/03, Kalam 21/-01, Drosh 23/07, Saidu Sharif 24/04, Pattan 26/08, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 26/06, Kakul 21/05, Balakot 25/05, Parachinar 21/04, Bannu 27/09, Cherat 20/09, DI Khan City 29/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Kalam.

