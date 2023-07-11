Open Menu

Mainly Dry Weather With Some Isolated Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Mainly dry weather with some isolated thunderstorms likely in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Tuesday predicted mainly dry and humid weather in the province during next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rains associated with gusty winds are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner and Kurram districts.

Dust storm/ wind storm is also expected in Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D.I.Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours humid & partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorms occurred in Swat districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 04.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/24, Chitral 33/17, Timergara 36/23, Dir 33/15, Mirkhani 37/20, Kalam 25/07, Drosh 35/21, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 38/24, Malam Jabba 22/15, Takht Bhai 33/22, Kakul 30/18, Balakot 34/20, Parachinar 28/13, Bannu 38/26, Cherat 24/23, D.I. Khan 38/25.

The highest temperatures recorded in the province was 38°C in D I Khan city.

