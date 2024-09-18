Mainly Hot And Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.
As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A well-marked low was lying over northeast Madhya Pradesh (India). Weak moist current from bay of bengal were penetrating northeast Punjab and Kashmir.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain recorded in Rawalkot and Kalam was 01 mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Sibbi 42 C and Bhakkar 41C.
