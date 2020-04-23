Mainly hot, dry weather forecast on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and plain areas of Punjab.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

However, rain in milimeter (mm) occurred in: Bhakkar 06, Chakwal 05, T.T Singh 02, Sukkur 05,Jaccobabad 03, Larkana 02, Quetta 02, Ziarta 02 and D.I Khan 02.

Highest maximum temperature's (°C) were remained at Sh.Benazirabd 44°C and Mithi 43°C.