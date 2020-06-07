Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at Islamabad, KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country Monday. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper & central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Jehulm 14,Mandi Bahaudin 04, Islamabad (A/P 07), lAHORE ( A/P 05), Kashmir: Garidupatta 11, Rawalakot 01.

Today's recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (°C): Mohenjo-daro 45, Jacobabad, Dadu, Nokundi 44, Larkana 43, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Mithi and Sibbi 42.