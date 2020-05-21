UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at Isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Today recorded highest maximum temperature's (°C) in Dadu 48°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moenjodaro and Jacobabad 47°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Jacobabad Dadu

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

20 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown t ..

24 minutes ago

Hertha out for Union revenge in Berlin derby

24 minutes ago

36 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.