Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Friday.

However rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at Isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Today recorded highest maximum temperature's (°C) in Dadu 48°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moenjodaro and Jacobabad 47°C.