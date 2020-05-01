UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At KP, Punjab, Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punjab, Balochistan

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during on Saturday.

However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper & southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C) were recorded at Dadu 47C, Sh.Benazirabad and Jaccobabad 46C.

