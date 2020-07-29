Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KPK, Punjab, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit baltistan. While rain is also expected at few places in Lower Sindh.

During past 24 hour, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Sindh. Heavy rains: Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 57, Zero Point 30, Golra 19, Bokra 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 32), Murree 15, Sialkot (Airport 10, City Trace), Gujrat 02, Jhelum Trace Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 13, Rawalkot 07, Kotli 04, Muzaffarabad Trace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 07, Kakul 06, Sindh: Karachi (Airport (Old) , Masroor 01) mm rain recorded.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi, Dadu 45, Dalbandin, Rohri and Nawabshah 44. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.