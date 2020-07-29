UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At KPK, Punjab, Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KPK, Punjab, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit baltistan. While rain is also expected at few places in Lower Sindh.

During past 24 hour, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Sindh. Heavy rains: Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 57, Zero Point 30, Golra 19, Bokra 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 32), Murree 15, Sialkot (Airport 10, City Trace), Gujrat 02, Jhelum Trace Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 13, Rawalkot 07, Kotli 04, Muzaffarabad Trace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 07, Kakul 06, Sindh: Karachi (Airport (Old) , Masroor 01) mm rain recorded.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi, Dadu 45, Dalbandin, Rohri and Nawabshah 44. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Nawabshah Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Jhelum Dadu Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Kotli Rohri Garhi Dupatta Airport Rains

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

1 hour ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.