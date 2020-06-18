Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Sindh and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Sindh and Balochistan.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of country, while very hot in central and southern parts. However, rain occurred in Chakwal and Bagrote.Rainfall(mm): Chakwal 02 and Bagrote 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Dadu 50C, Mohenjodaro 49C and Jaccobabad 48C.