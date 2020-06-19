UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At Upper Punjab, Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:04 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper Punjab, Kashmir

Pakistan Meterological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are also penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of country, while very hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in: Rainfall(mm): Rawalakot 22, Drosh 09, Murree 08, Parachinar 03, Bagrote 02 and Islamabad (ZP, AP, Golra 01).

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Dadu, Mohenjodaro 48C, Sibbi, Jaccobabad and Sh. Banazirabad 46C.

