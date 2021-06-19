Mainly hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mainly hot and dry weather predicted for most of the plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 )

According to Met office, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Sibbi 46, Dadu, Noorpur Thal 45 and Shaheed Benazirabad 44.