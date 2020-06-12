UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Mainly hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective parts of Balochistan for the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19 degree centigrade and 8 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

However, light rain with thunderstorms may occur at one or two places including Lasbela, Zhob, and Barkhan district.

