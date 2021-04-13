UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot & Dry Weather Remained In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

Mainly hot & dry weather remained in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degree centigrade and 06.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

