Mainly hot, dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, light and moderate rain and thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai & Kohat districts.

Whereas, dust storm is likely at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Tank, South & North Waziristan districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 44°C in Dera Ismail Khan.