Mainly hot, humid weather expected in plain areas of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most plain parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating central and southern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, 01 mm rain was recorded in Murree.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Noor Pur Thal 42 C, Nokkundi and Sibbi 41C.