UrduPoint.com

Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Expected In Plain Areas Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in plain areas of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most plain parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating central and southern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, 01 mm rain was recorded in Murree.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Noor Pur Thal 42 C, Nokkundi and Sibbi 41C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree May From

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

48 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

1 hour ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

1 hour ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.