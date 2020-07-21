Mainly hot, humid weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Jhelum 89, Kasur 84, Noorpur Thal 70, Sargodha 66, Okara 52, Faisalabad 51, Multan 49, Lahore (City 41, Airport 28), Murree 43, Khanewal 42, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 35, Shamsabad 08), Sahiwal 34, Bahawalnagar 32, Joharabad 25, Jhang 24, Sialkot 19, Bhakkar 18, Islamabad (Saidpur 21, Golra, Zero Point 16, Bokra 06, Airport 02), Bahawalpur 16, Hafizabad 12, Attock 11, Toba Tek Singh 09, Gujranwala 07, Kot Addu 04, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Layyah 02, DG Khan 01, Kashmir: Kotli 69, Rawalkot 25, Garhi Dupatta 17, Muzaffarabad 12, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, DI Khan 18, Balakot 17, Bannu 13, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 08, Kakul 07, Pattan 04, Gilgit Baltistan: Astor 09, Hunza, Bagrut 07, Skardu 04, Bunji 03, Sindh: Met Complex, University Road 03, Masroor Base, Gulshan Hadid 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Dalbandin 44C°, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Dadu 43C°. Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.