Mainly hot, humid weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly area.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in lower Punjab, lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall (mm) was recorded in Punjab: Khanpur 43, Bahawalpur (AP 36, City 15), D.

G.Khan 27, R.Y.Khan 25, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 11, Dir (upper 06, lower 01), Malamjabba 07, Sindh: Mithi 15, Mohenjo Daro 14, Karachi (North Karachi 03, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Saddar 01), Balochistan: Khuzdar 06, Barkhan 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu, Bunji 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Nokkundi 45°C, Dalbandin 42°C and Shaheed Benazirabad 41°C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in central/southern parts of the country.