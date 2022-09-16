Mainly hot, humid weather to prevail in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast mainly hot humid and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Orakzai and Kurram districts during evening/night.

A few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

The weather remained hot, humid and partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. Light rain occurred in Bajaur and Khyber district.

The maximum temperature recorded in major cities of the province was; DI Khan 39C, Peshawar 37C, Bannu 38C, Mardan 36C, Chitral 32C, Kohat 36C, Malamjabba 21 and Parachinar 29.