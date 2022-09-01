UrduPoint.com

Mainly Hot Humid Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Mainly hot humid weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Monsoon currents were penetrating central and southern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However rain occurred in Bagrote, Babusar and Garhidupatta.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Bagrote, Babusar 03 mm and Garhidupatta 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Noor Pur Thal 41C, Nokkundi and Joharabad 40C.

