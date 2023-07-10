Mainly hot, humid weather with some isolated thunderstorms, rains likely to persist in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that hot humid and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated thunderstorm-rains associated with gusty winds are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours humid & partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Swat, Mohmand, Bunner, Mardan, Nowshera, Bannu, D.I.Khan and Kurram, districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Cherat 35, Takht Bhai 26, Risalpur 20, Saidu Sharif 13, Bannu 11, Parachinar 10, Mohmand (Mamad Gut 07 & Ghalani 03), Buner 02 and D.

I.Khan (City 01, Airport Trace). Maximum wind recorded (in km/hr): Peshawar (Airport 48 and City 41).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 36/24, Chitral 33/18, Timergara 36/23, Dir 32/16, Mirkhani 38/20, Kalam 25/08, Drosh 35/20, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 37/24, Malam Jabba 23/15, Takht Bhai 34/20, Kakul 29/17, Balakot 33/20, Parachinar 29/13, Bannu 37/19, Cherat 29/16, D.I. Khan 38/25.

The highest temperatures recorded in the province were 38°C each in D I Khan and Mirkhani.