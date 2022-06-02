Mainly hot, partly cloudy weather expected in most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast hot and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province for the next 24 hours.

However, it said that rain and thunderstorm are also expected at scattered places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and isolated places in Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Strong wind and dust storms are also expected in a few places in plain areas of the province.

The highest temperature in the province was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan at 42 degrees Celsius.